Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of TATT stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.14. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

