Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSE:OSI opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Osiris Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Osiris Acquisition Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.