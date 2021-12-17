Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Marriott International by 4,868.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 301,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $148.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,536. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

