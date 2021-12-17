Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.72.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

