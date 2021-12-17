Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

MMLP opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

