Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,398. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

