Matthew Rowe Acquires 10,000 Shares of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$10,030.00 ($7,164.29).

Matthew Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Matthew Rowe bought 5,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$4,950.00 ($3,535.71).

On Thursday, December 2nd, Matthew Rowe bought 20,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$19,800.00 ($14,142.86).

On Wednesday, November 24th, Matthew Rowe purchased 5,590 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,590.00 ($3,992.86).

On Monday, November 22nd, Matthew Rowe purchased 15,903 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,189.25 ($11,563.75).

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Rowe purchased 40,844 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,783.41 ($29,845.29).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Rowe purchased 31,054 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,302.43 ($22,358.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

