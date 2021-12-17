Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of MWSNF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Mawson Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.