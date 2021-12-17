MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -457.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $657,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
