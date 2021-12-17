MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -457.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $657,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.