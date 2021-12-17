Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 453 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

