Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 203 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $303.15 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.74 and its 200 day moving average is $285.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

