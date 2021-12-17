Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

PAYX stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

