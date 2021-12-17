Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $241.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.