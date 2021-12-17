Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 22,343 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.33% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.