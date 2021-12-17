Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,686 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

