Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $798,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Boeing were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $190.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.06. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.45.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.