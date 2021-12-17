Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.75. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

