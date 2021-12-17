Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 519 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 156.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average is $223.54. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

