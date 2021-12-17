Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

