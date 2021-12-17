Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Medifast worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 126.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Medifast by 95.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at $11,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at $10,764,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.75. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average is $238.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.48 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

