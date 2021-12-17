MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,188.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,052. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,018.73 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 750.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,409.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,567.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

