Mercer International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mercer International in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

