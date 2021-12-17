MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $187.62

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €187.62 ($210.81) and traded as high as €228.30 ($256.52). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €221.90 ($249.33), with a volume of 299,078 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €207.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €188.19.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.