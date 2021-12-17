Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Short Interest Update

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 190,800 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

MLAB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,477 shares of company stock worth $4,843,871. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $318.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.48. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $331.90.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

