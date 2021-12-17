Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $124,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $334.90 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

