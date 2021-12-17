Michael Bigham Sells 17,819 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $76,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Bigham sold 5,059 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $22,360.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.50 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $219.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

