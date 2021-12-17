Michael Connolly Miller Sells 4,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 3,389,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter.
BNED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
