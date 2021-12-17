Michael Connolly Miller Sells 4,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 3,389,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BNED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.