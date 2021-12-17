Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 79.1% in November

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NYSE HIE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,751. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $10.76.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.