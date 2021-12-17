Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 79.1% in November

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE HIE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,751. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 355.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.