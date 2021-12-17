MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Acquires $75,000.00 in Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.88. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 355.37% and a negative net margin of 49.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the third quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.