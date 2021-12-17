Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NERV opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $85,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

