Mist 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Mist has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00205494 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

