MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MIXT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.36. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,638. The firm has a market cap of $275.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

