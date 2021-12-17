Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.43.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.93. 218,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,878. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.67.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Lennox International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

