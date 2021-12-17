Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 10,190 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 22.6% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $286,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 117,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 122,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $160.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

