Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 5,845 Shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MDH Acquisition worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDH stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

