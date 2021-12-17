Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.87% of American Acquisition Opportunity worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at $284,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth about $8,948,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth about $8,948,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth about $3,010,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth about $2,582,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAO stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

