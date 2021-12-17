Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 58,131 TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.11% of TCV Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCVA. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCVA stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

