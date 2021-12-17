Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGSX opened at $9.80 on Friday. Build Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Build Acquisition Profile

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

