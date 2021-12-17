Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MCMJ opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Merida Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Merida Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

