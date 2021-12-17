Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $251.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.07.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $2,191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,524,465. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.02. 5,961,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,403,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.40 and a 200-day moving average of $316.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

