Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.11

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several research firms recently commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.63.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 341,759 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,033,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 312,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 89,748 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 483,623 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

