Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

IETC opened at $59.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63.

