Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $195.86 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average is $178.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

