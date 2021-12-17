Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $390.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.