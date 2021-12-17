Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.56.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.