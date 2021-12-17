Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $84.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.