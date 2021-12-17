Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TAP.A stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

