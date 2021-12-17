Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of TAP.A stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16.
Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile
