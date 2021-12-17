Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110,063 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $87,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

