Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

NASDAQ MNST remained flat at $$91.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 220,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

