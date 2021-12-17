Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

MNST stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

